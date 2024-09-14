Women’s safety: Karnataka to set up AI-based comprehensive security system in medical colleges and hospitals

In a move to ensure the safety of women healthcare personnel, the Karnataka government has decided to set up a comprehensive security system through the integration of AI technology across medical campuses in the State.

This is in addition to forming a security audit committee with monthly meetings to review safety protocols, establishing a central control room monitored by ex-Army personnel, and constituting a committee at the State Secretariat to oversee implementation of al the security measures that have been planned.

This decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Sharan Prakash Patil in Bengaluru on Friday. The meeting was held to discuss measures for tightening security at medical colleges, hospitals, and hostels in the wake of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata that has raised concerns about the safety of women in the health sector.

At the meeting, which is second in the series, Dr. Patil emphasised the importance of integrating feedback from women healthcare professionals and other stakeholders. “Directors of medical institutions must gather feedback in writing and take concrete steps to implement necessary measures,” he said.

He also instructed that thorough background checks should be conducted for all security personnel. Similarly, 24/7 canteen facilities should be available so that women healthcare staff do not need to leave the premises, he said.

The Minister stressed the need for following guidelines prescribed by the Union government and the Supreme Court on safety measures.

According to an official release, the proposed personal safety measures include color-coded ID badges, personal security alarms, SOS remotes, and hooters. Other initiatives include safe transportation options, counselling services, and training in self-defense and crisis response.

At the meeting, officials presented plans to establish a central control room monitored by ex-Army personnel, where CCTV camera surveillance and personal security alarm systems will be monitored around the clock. The control room will also operate a 24/7 helpline, they said.

The security system will be further strengthened through the integration of AI technology to ensure comprehensive protection across medical campuses, they explained.

Efforts were also being made to install more CCTV cameras, improve street lighting, and provide separate duty rooms and restrooms for male and female staff, they said. Dr. Patil announced that a panel will be formed at the State Secretariat to oversee the implementation of these measures.

The Minister warned that medical institutions’ directors would be held accountable for any security lapses. He also directed the Medical Education Department to initiate new tenders for the procurement of drugs.

