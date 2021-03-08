Women’s Day: Atijeevan Foundation and From Mug to Mike release song on acid attack survivors

Amateur singing group From Mug to Mike and NGO Atijeevan Foundation have made a music video on women who have survived acid attacks. The music video called ‘Hum Shakti Hain’ was be released on March 8 (International Women’s Day).
Atijeevan Foundation is founded by Pragya Prasun, an acid attack survivor, who has helped other survivors get back to normal lives. She is a recipient of the Nari Shakti award. Atijeevan Foundation works to empower and rehabilitate acid attack survivors. The five-minute music video will feature several women associated with the NGO, says Sunil Koshy, the founder of From Mug to Mike.
About ‘Hum Shakti Hain’, Sunil says, “Apart from the attack itself, these survivors of acid attack also face discrimination for the way they look. This music video is an attempt to empower them.”
“After the song’s release [on From Mug to Mike’s Youtube channel], we are also planning to have panel discussions on this topic, featuring these survivors. Some of them are interested in singing. We will be featuring them as well,” he adds.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath