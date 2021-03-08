Women’s Day: Atijeevan Foundation and From Mug to Mike release song on acid attack survivors

Amateur singing group From Mug to Mike and NGO Atijeevan Foundation have made a music video on women who have survived acid attacks. The music video called ‘Hum Shakti Hain’ was be released on March 8 (International Women’s Day).

Atijeevan Foundation is founded by Pragya Prasun, an acid attack survivor, who has helped other survivors get back to normal lives. She is a recipient of the Nari Shakti award. Atijeevan Foundation works to empower and rehabilitate acid attack survivors. The five-minute music video will feature several women associated with the NGO, says Sunil Koshy, the founder of From Mug to Mike.

About ‘Hum Shakti Hain’, Sunil says, “Apart from the attack itself, these survivors of acid attack also face discrimination for the way they look. This music video is an attempt to empower them.”

“After the song’s release [on From Mug to Mike’s Youtube channel], we are also planning to have panel discussions on this topic, featuring these survivors. Some of them are interested in singing. We will be featuring them as well,” he adds.