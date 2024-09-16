ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s Commission takes up suo motu case against Munirathna

Updated - September 16, 2024 10:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has taken up a suo motu case against arrested R.R. Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna on Monday over his purported conversation with a civic contractor in which he allegedly speaks derogatorily about women.

Nagalakshmi Choudhary, Chairperson of the Commission, said while they received a complaint from Sowmya Reddy, General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress, the commission has decided to book a suo motu case. “We will issue a notice to Munirathna, seeking a reply. Based on the reply, necessary action will be taken,” she added.

Meanwhile, Munirathna, who complained of uneasiness, was taken to Jayadeva Hospital late in the night. The MLA had told the court on Sunday that he had cardiac and renal problems.

The MLA from R.R. Nagar in Bengaluru was arrested in Kolar on September 14 while he was heading to Andhra Pradesh. Two cases were registered against him for threatening a civic contractor, demanding a bribe, and using casteist slurs against those from a Scheduled Caste community. The police plan to seek his custody in the second case on Tuesday, when his police custody ends, while Munirathna plans to seek bail on health grounds.

