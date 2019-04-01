Women traffic personnel to get prominent roles

A list of grievances and wishes as part of the recent International Women’s Day celebrations has led the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) to initiate a series of measures that will see women donning prominent roles in the force.

The first among them is the appointment of a woman traffic police personnel as a writer at Madiwala station, which is a crucial post of maintaining records and jotting down details of investigations and managing the correspondence pertaining to the station.

In a programme held recently, the BTP for the first time organised a special women traffic police parade at CAR grounds where as many as 325 personnel took part. Many women personnel aired their grievances during the meeting and said they should also be given important work.

As a result, it was decided to post them at important junctions across the city to manage traffic, which has so far been managed by their male counterparts.

Apart from this, the department has selected around 25 women personnel from 600 staff who will be sent for training in IT skills. After successful completion of training, they will be deputed in the computer section of police stations.

These initiatives will ensure gender equality, responsibility and equal opportunities, said Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) P. Harishekaran.

The women personnel had also asked for training in driving two-wheelers and four-wheelers, which has been agreed to, Mr. Harishekaran said.

The staff requested separate washroom facilities at stations, sunglasses and for inclusion of their family members in the health scheme, he said.

“Based on their request, we have decided to arrange separate washroom facilities at four police stations,” he said.

In addition, a request for internal transfers by new mothers and pregnant staff, who need time for rest and to feed their babies, will be looked into, he said. “If there is no immediate solution available, such staff members will be allowed extra hours to nurse their babies,” Mr. Harishekaran added.

There were also complaints of ‘rude behaviour’ by male personnel.

"I am warning all inspectors that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated. Disciplinary action will be initiated against those found guilty," Mr. Harishekaran said.