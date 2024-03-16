ADVERTISEMENT

‘Women should take advantage of govt. schemes’

March 16, 2024 03:05 am | Updated 03:05 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Women should take advantage of various government schemes available to them to become academically, socially, and economically self-reliant and enter the mainstream business with their own ventures, urged Ekroop Caur, Secretary, Department of Electronics, ITBT, Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka.

Dr. Caur said women should engage in business and skill-oriented industries and in all other fields and contribute to society.

Speaking after inaugurating the Swavalamban mela and International Women’s Day celebrations organised at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat in association with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Department of Industries and Commerce and Karnataka State Women Entrepreneurs Association, Dr. Caur said women should come to the mainstream with their own business and demonstrate self-reliance by exploring various programmes initiated by the government to empower women. The Swavalamban mela will be on at Chitrakala Parishat till Sunday between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. 

