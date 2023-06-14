Women ridership under Shakti scheme breaches Transport Departments’ estimation

June 14, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Transport Department’s maximum estimated free ridership for a day under the Shakti scheme has been breached, with over 51.52 lakh women boarding State-run road transport corporation (RTC) buses on Tuesday (June 13), the third day into the implementation of this welfare programme.

According to the Transport Department, 41.8 lakh women were estimated to avail of the scheme on a single day, and they arrived at this number assuming that 50% of the total ridership which is pegged at over 82 lakh were women before the launch of this scheme.

The data shared by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) show that the free ridership has increased by 802% over that of Sunday. On Sunday, over 5 lakh women took the ride. On the second day, the ridership saw a drastic jump, with over 41 lakh women travelling in government buses across the State. Daily total ridership has also increased to 1.16 crore on Tuesday.

The total value of the ticket is ₹10.82 crore on the third day and ₹21.05 crore for three days cumulatively. On all three days, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation recorded the highest women ridership topping the table.

