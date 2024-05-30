Women queue up at GPO ‘to get ₹8,000’ in their accounts

Just like in a game of Chinese Whispers, a series of rumours led to women gathering in long queues in front of the General Post Office in Bengaluru to open an India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) account with the hope of getting ₹8,000 credited in their accounts.

Raveena (name changed), a Govindapura resident who had been waiting for many hours, said, “GPO will issue a card (IPPB) which allows for ₹2,000 to be credited into your account monthly when produced at a bank. The amount will start getting credited next month onwards.”

Many people, citing acquaintances and relatives as their primary informants, continued to spread the misinformation. “My relatives, who have also opened accounts to get the money, told me about this scheme,” said Aisha, a housewife and a resident of Mysuru Road who was in the queue on Wednesday (May 29).

Some individuals also stated that political party financial aid funds would be accessible through IPPB accounts, fueling further interest among prospective applicants. Farida (name changed), a homemaker and a resident of Jayanagar, said, “I have received news from my neighbours that people in the locality had gained money this way.”

GPO’s efforts in vain

Despite GPO’s efforts to dispel the misinformation through banners, announcements, and police assistance, the influx persisted.

“We have put up banners in Kannada and English, informing them that the Department will credit no such money. Additionally, we have also been announcing this information on microphones. In spite of this, people have crowded outside, eager to open IPPB accounts”, H.M. Manjesh, Chief Postmaster of the Bengaluru GPO, told The Hindu. “People started gathering here as early as 10 a.m. and have come from as far as Kolar,” he added.

2,000 accounts opened a day

The surge in openings prompted additional staffing and security measures. As many as 2,000 accounts were opened in a single day, a stark contrast to the typical 50-60. “Special arrangements have been made, and seven to eight postmen are brought on duty for the opening of accounts,” Mr Manjesh said.

“The escalating crowds necessitated collaboration with Vidhana Soudha Police Station to manage the situation effectively, with two police constables deployed to assist us,” said Roopesh Kumar, Inspector of Post, GPO.

Listing out the benefits of having an IPPB account, he said, “These accounts serve conventional banking functions, facilitating online transactions, bill payments, and direct benefit transfers, and there is no last date for getting an account created, despite the rumours stating otherwise.”

