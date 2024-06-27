Women grab eight top ranks in Bengaluru City University

This year, girls secured the highest number of gold medals and degrees from Bengaluru City University. Out of the top nine ranks, eight went to girls.

Yashas M., a student from the Department of Chemistry, Central College, Bengaluru City University, received four gold medals and one cash prize in M.Sc., Chemistry, and emerged as the University’s topper.

Eight other top slots went to girls. Ruth R., from Sri Krishna Degree College, Bengaluru, received three gold medals in BBA and occupied the second place in the topper list.

The other toppers are Dhanyatha S.S. (B.Com) from RJS First Grade College, Meenal Tiwari (M.A. French) of Bengaluru City University, Harshitha B. (MVA-Applied Arts) of Bengaluru School of Visual Arts (Evening College), Sahana Shree B., (MBA) from Adarsh Institute of Management and Information Technology, Gaganashree H.P., (M.Sc. Bio-Chemistry) of M.S. Ramaiah College A.S.C, Sahana H.N., (M.Sc Microbiology) from M.S. Ramaiah College A.S.C, and Bindushree C.S., (M.Sc. Chemistry) from K.L.E. S. Nijallingappa College, who all got two gold medals each.

In total, 35,912 candidates, including Ph.D., postgraduate, and undergraduate students, will be awarded different degrees. Among them, 20,258 (56.41%) are women, and 15,654 (43.59%) are men.

A total of 6,424 candidates will be awarded Master’s degrees, out of which 16,271 (55.18%) are women and 2,441 (38%) are men. As many as 29,484 candidates will be conferred with Bachelor’s degrees, out of which 16,271 (55.18%) are women and 13,213 (44.82%) are men.

Honorary doctorate

Bangalore University will confer honorary doctorate degrees on two eminent personalities: former cricketer G.R. Vishvanath and M.R. Jayarama, chairman of the Gokula Education Foundation.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, June 27, Lingaraja Gandhi, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said that Bengaluru City University is probably the first university to complete the admission and examination activities as per the Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) portal for postgraduate and stand-alone courses.

The third annual convocation of Bengaluru City University will be held on Saturday, June 29.

