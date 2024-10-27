Women gig workers call for ‘digital strike’ on Deepavali day

Bengaluru

The Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU), India’s first union of women gig workers who work for platforms and aggregators, has called for a ‘digital strike’ on October 31, the day of Deepavali.

The Union has called out to gig workers to switch off their phones and go on ‘digital silence’ on the day of the strike. The strike would be held across the country, including in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai among others.

Their demands

GIPSWU’s demands include recognition of gig workers as employees of platform companies, dignified working conditions, implementation of statutory minimum wages, establishment of grievance redressal mechanisms for workers and acknowledgment of workers’ rights to association and collective bargaining.

The Union also has demanded that the Central and State governments step up to regulate employment in the gig economy through labour laws, extend social security rights such as EPF, employees’ pension scheme and more and make the Maternity Benefits Act applicable to the sector.

Various gig workers’ unions have been flagging issues such as absence of regulatory mechanisms for the welfare of workers and exclusion of workers from fundamental worker entitlements.

To unite workers

“In light of these challenges, GIPSWU’s digital strike seeks to unite gig workers and allies in demanding recognition of their rights,” said a release from the Union.

Selvi, a union officebearer from Bengaluru, noted, “They say we are free to work whenever we want, but it’s a lie. We are going on strike to show everyone how bad things are for us.”

Seema Singh, a GIPSWU leader from Delhi, noted that the workers are fighting for their rights while others celebrate Deepavali and hence, they are planning to use the festival day to raise awareness on the same.