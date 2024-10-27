GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Women gig workers call for ‘digital strike’ on Deepavali day

The Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU) has called out to gig workers to switch off their phones and go on ‘digital silence’ on Deepavali

Updated - October 27, 2024 10:46 am IST

Shilpa Elizabeth
Shilpa Elizabeth
GIPSWU have demanded that the Central and State governments step up to regulate employment in the gig economy through labour laws, extend social security rights such as EPF, employees’ pension scheme and more and make the Maternity Benefits Act applicable to the sector. File photo

GIPSWU have demanded that the Central and State governments step up to regulate employment in the gig economy through labour laws, extend social security rights such as EPF, employees’ pension scheme and more and make the Maternity Benefits Act applicable to the sector. File photo | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Bengaluru

The Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU), India’s first union of women gig workers who work for platforms and aggregators, has called for a ‘digital strike’ on October 31, the day of Deepavali.

The Union has called out to gig workers to switch off their phones and go on ‘digital silence’ on the day of the strike. The strike would be held across the country, including in cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai among others.

A prolonged fight

Their demands

GIPSWU’s demands include recognition of gig workers as employees of platform companies, dignified working conditions, implementation of statutory minimum wages, establishment of grievance redressal mechanisms for workers and acknowledgment of workers’ rights to association and collective bargaining.

The Union also has demanded that the Central and State governments step up to regulate employment in the gig economy through labour laws, extend social security rights such as EPF, employees’ pension scheme and more and make the Maternity Benefits Act applicable to the sector.

Various gig workers’ unions have been flagging issues such as absence of regulatory mechanisms for the welfare of workers and exclusion of workers from fundamental worker entitlements. 

To unite workers

“In light of these challenges, GIPSWU’s digital strike seeks to unite gig workers and allies in demanding recognition of their rights,” said a release from the Union.

Selvi, a union officebearer from Bengaluru, noted, “They say we are free to work whenever we want, but it’s a lie. We are going on strike to show everyone how bad things are for us.”

Seema Singh, a GIPSWU leader from Delhi, noted that the workers are fighting for their rights while others celebrate Deepavali and hence, they are planning to use the festival day to raise awareness on the same.

Published - October 27, 2024 10:40 am IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / Mumbai / Deepavali / Delhi / labour / labour legislation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.