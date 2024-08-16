Women flag inappropriate behaviour by men in Cubbon Park in heart of Bengaluru

Even as the focus of the whole country is on the safety of women in the light of recent events in Kolkata, women who visit Cubbon Park in the heart of Bengaluru claim to have been flashed by men who lurk around the park.

In a video shared by a social media user on August 15, a woman had recorded a clipping in which she was talking to a man who was sitting under a tree. The post alleged that the man frequently visited places in the park where women sat and exposed himself to them and engaged in inappropriate behaviour in front of them. It was also stated that multiple women had the same experience.

Seconding the claims in the video, many women commented that the man had displayed inappropriate behaviour even in front of them. “Saw him last Sunday harassing a couple of girls in the canine park. He ran away before anybody could do something,” a social media user commented. A few people said that there was also a younger person who indulged in similar behaviour.

Not isolated case

These are not isolated incidents, say regular visitors to the park.

Sunita Kumar, a member of the Cubbon Park Conservation Committee, said that such people are found roaming around the park. “Some friends have had similar encounters, and we have called security guards a few times. We had suggested that emergency numbers of park security officials should be placed around to the concerned officials, but that is yet to happen,” Ms. Kumar said. She said that the women had not been able to lodge police complaints as the men often run away when confronted.

Officials of the Horticulture Department said that they had not received any complaint in the matter from women. “We have four supervisors and numerous security officials in each section. No such incident has come to our notice. A few months ago, it was found that two men were roaming around in the park in the night without being fully clothed. We handed them over to the Cubbon Park police,” said M. Pavitra, Deputy Director, Cubbon Park, Horticulture Department.

Alert department

She added, “If women ever face such incidents, they should immediately alert the security officials, and we will increase the number of guards in those beats.”

Meanwhile, commenting on the post in which the video was shared, Bengaluru City Police said that the Cubbon Park police were taking necessary action.