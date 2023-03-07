Women fear ‘Catch 22’ situation if forced to work on night shift

March 07, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Karnataka Assembly recently passed The Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Bill, 2023, which among other things allows women to be employed in night shifts on factory floors, albeit with a long list of safety precautions. While Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has praised the Bill as providing “equal opportunities” irrespective of gender, it has met with resistance on the ground. A coalition of trade unions have planned to hold a protest in the city on March 8, Women’s Day.

Earlier in 2020, the State government had allowed women to work night shifts in all shops and establishments, which mainly impacted the hospitality industry and the IT sectors. The recent amendment passed in the Assembly, yet to get the presidential assent, pertains to factory floors.

Where women are employed most

Presently, the biggest employer of women on the factory floor is the garments sector, while a small minority of them are employed in assembly of electronic gadgets like mobile phones and food processing sectors like seafood and gherkins export units, said a senior officer from Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health.

Pratibha R., President, Garment and Textile Workers’ Union (GATWU), said the Union has strongly opposed to night shifts for women in the sector and would not allow the same to be implemented. “Night shift for women may work in the IT and hospitality sectors, but women working in the garments sector come from a social background that may not let them work night shifts. The situation at home is also not such that they can go home and rest the next day,” she said.

Workplace and home

Many women workers The Hindu spoke to fear a “Catch 22” situation where they may lose their jobs if they refuse to work night shifts, even as they may be asked to quit by families.

Lakshmi, an employee in the electronics assembly sector, “Working night shifts will be very difficult given the situation at home. Many women may be forced to quit work.”

“While the amendment stipulates consent from women workers to be deployed on night shifts, procuring them is not at all tough for the management, given the hire and fire situation in the sector,” said Ms. Pratibha. Varalakshmi, General Secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Karnataka, too said that the consent clause in the Bill will provide no effective safety. The Bill makes it a transaction between the employee and employer, and does not even involve the Labour Department, which makes coersion easy, she argued.

However, given that the garments sector — the biggest employer of women on the factory floor with no night shifts now — is export oriented and is hit by a global economic slowdown, it is unlikely that they will start night shifts now, said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, Senior Vice President, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry. He also said starting night shifts in the sector would mean additional investments towards transport. Ms. Pratibha said they were, in fact, more concerned about the Bill providing for 12 hour workdays which they feel the garment sector will take to soon.

No salary parity

Satyanand Mukund, General Secretary, All India Trade Union Congress, questioned the logic behind equal opportunities that the government has cited. “The Chief Minister has boasted that this Bill provides equal opportunities irrespective of gender and branded it as a pro-women measure. But if that is so, why did his government fix minimum wages in the garments sector, which mostly employs women at ₹1,750 less than ₹14,500 fixed for the automobile sector that mostly employs men?” he asked.