Women Entrepreneur Quest opens

AnitaB.org India, a non-profit organisation focused on the advancement of women in technology, announced the 8th edition of Women Entrepreneur Quest (WEQ) 2018.

This unique contest is for women entrepreneurs with technology startups in India. The top 10 winners of WEQ 2018 will get an all-expenses-paid experiential learning visit to Silicon Valley, U.S.A.

During this visit, they will build connections, receive value-added guidance and get inspiration from some of the best entrepreneurs, investors and mentors. The last date to applications for Stage 1 of the contest is September 30.

“The programme provides a better understanding of investors, product and marketing strategies, team-building, technology innovation, and other aspects that are vital to growing any business,” said Geetha Kannan, Managing Director, AnitaB.org India.

The WEQ 2018 top 10 winners will also get to attend the Grace Hopper Celebration India (GHCI), the largest technical conference for women in India, to be held in Bengaluru from November 14-16. Over 4,000 people, including senior business leaders, government officials, women professionals, entrepreneurs and students in technology are expected to attend.

“The WEQ Silicon Valley Learning Program provides ample opportunity for Indian women entrepreneurs for knowledge sharing and exchange of experiences from the U.S. entrepreneurship ecosystem,” said Dr. Rajiv Tayal, Executive Director, Indo-U.S. Science and Technology Forum.