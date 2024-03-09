Women ecopreneurs showcase innovative green ideas on International Women’s Day

March 09, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

More than 30 women ecopreneurs showcased innovative green ideas and projects during an event titled ‘Bridging Gaps to Emerging Solutions’ held in Bengaluru on March 8 at Bangalore Creative Circus. The event, organised by the #GreenHustlers initiative in association with Bharat Climate Startup, provided a platform for concepts that can potentially support India’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

On International Women’s Day, when the theme of Investing in Women: Accelerate Progress takes precedence the world over, such a platform created a conducive environment to women-led businesses and start-ups to have access to opportunities in various ways, said a release.

The panel discussion was centred on exploring the synergies between the public sector, private investors, and climate start-ups. It also provided insights into potential collaborations that could accelerate the development and deployment of innovative climate and funding solutions. It also highlighted successful case studies and offered suggestions about how to navigate the funding landscape.

Kalyani Krishna, Manager, Gender Inclusion at Villgro, said, “Incubators can play a role in supporting entrepreneurs. They need to tap into the right kind of incubator based on the stage of their business and the support needed.”

According to the release, the rapid presentation segment provided innovative solutions via fast-paced presentations and ideas. The start-ups were challenged to condense their value proposition and vision into a 90-second pitch. The session not only tested the entrepreneurs ability to communicate effectively under pressure but also revealed technically advanced solutions that are all set to enrich India’s climate startup ecosystem.

Sonika Choudhury, Fellow at People + AI., said, “This was a great space to connect and network with like minded folks. The climate and sustainability space is still very nascent. We need a lot of these to happen if sustainability and climate action in business has to take off.”