ADVERTISEMENT

Women bikers harassed on NICE Road in Bengaluru

March 06, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A screen grab of the video shared on social media where a city-based advocate can be seen harassing a group of women bikers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Konanakunte police have registered a case against a man, who claimed to be city-based advocate, for allegedly harassing a group of women bikers on NICE Road over a trivial row on Sunday.

The women bikers were returning from a ride and stopped by the roadside to drink water. They noticed an elderly man, who lives across the road, shouting at them. Before they could realise what was happening, the man’s son walked up to them and started shouting, asking them to move and accusing them of stopping at his property. The bikers tried to reason with him saying it’s a road but the man was rude and misbehaved with them. He even took away the ignition key from one of the bikers, they alleged. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Shocked by his behaviour, the bikers managed to reach the police station and file a complaint. The Konanakunte police have taken up a case on Sunday and will summon the accused for questioning.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US