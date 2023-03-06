Women bikers harassed on NICE Road in Bengaluru

March 06, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The Konanakunte police have registered a case against a man, who claimed to be city-based advocate, for allegedly harassing a group of women bikers on NICE Road over a trivial row on Sunday.

The women bikers were returning from a ride and stopped by the roadside to drink water. They noticed an elderly man, who lives across the road, shouting at them. Before they could realise what was happening, the man’s son walked up to them and started shouting, asking them to move and accusing them of stopping at his property. The bikers tried to reason with him saying it’s a road but the man was rude and misbehaved with them. He even took away the ignition key from one of the bikers, they alleged. The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Shocked by his behaviour, the bikers managed to reach the police station and file a complaint. The Konanakunte police have taken up a case on Sunday and will summon the accused for questioning.

