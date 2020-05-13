Women artisans offer handmade COVID-19 masks

Many non-government organisations have started adapting to a country grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic by making handmade masks.

One such organisation is Craftizen Foundation, a Bengaluru-based NGO. Its founder Mayura Balasubramanian said they have sold over 10,000 plain, reusable cotton (cambric and handloom) masks made by over 50 women. It availed the services of 10 more women to make hand-painted and reversible masks, which was launched last week.

Craftizen Foundation, founded in 2014, helps traditional artisans, especially from marginalised communities. They claim their work -- which includes skill development in design, production and marketing -- has benefited over 2,000 persons in the last six years.

Craftizen currently runs 15 livelihood centres across Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Of the 60 women, who make the masks, 10 work in the Chikkabyratti centre (in Bengaluru) and the rest in two centres in Hyderabad.

“It’s a great challenge now to keep the artisans relevant,” says Mayura, “Their skills might not be essential in these times. But a lot of them will suddenly be unemployed. Which is why we came up with this idea of hand-painted masks.”

The women who make these masks, she adds, have been involved with Craftizen for one to three years. “The sourcing of raw materials has been difficult due to the lockdown. Which is why, most of our centres are closed. And, the delivery of the masks will take up to three weeks. Despite the difficulties, within the first two days of launching the handmade masks, we received orders for over 500 of them.”

Craftizen has also launched a children’s edition of masks.