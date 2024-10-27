ADVERTISEMENT

‘Women are amazingly innovative at work, still they sometimes lack confidence’

Published - October 27, 2024 06:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Women need to be ambitious and have a fire in their belly to be able to achieve what they want, including financial independence and career success, said Gunjan Krishna, commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries and Commerce

The Hindu Bureau

Women need to be ambitious and have a fire in their belly to be able to achieve what they want, including financial independence and career success, said Gunjan Krishna, commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Department of Industries and Commerce.

Addressing an audience of presspersons and journalism students at Press Club Bangalore on Saturday, she said: “Ambition is not a bad word. Being ambitious is about helping you fulfil your dreams, grow your careers, gain financial freedom, do good for yourself, do good for your family and as well as for society. “

According to her, women often question their ability to perform and do tasks. On the contrary, men always show readiness to take up any responsibility without hesitation, whether they are capable or not. 

“Women are amazingly innovative at work, still they sometimes lack confidence, and they end up missing opportunities for growth. That’s where serendipity plays a key role,’‘ she elaborated. Women also often hesitate to ask for help and that’s something which needs to change, she observed.

Ms. Krishna was the chief guest at a workshop on financial literacy and financial management for women. With regard to her personal approach to finance, she spoke of how one needs to learn to start saving early in one’s careers and diversify one’s savings and investment portfolio. 

“Lessons on investing right from the first salary was something we learnt right at the beginning of IAS preparation,” she said, recalling her IAS training days.

Her word of advice for young women with careers and wanting to marry was: choose your partners wisely; chose those who are accepting of your career choices.

