Woman’s murder cracked, daughter-in-law among three arrested in Bengaluru

October 17, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Byadarahalli police on Monday cracked a murder case and arrested a 30-year-old woman, who allegedly roped in her male friend and his friend to murder her mother-in-law to take control of the house.

The accused, identified as Rashmi and her friend Akshay, 24, who worked in a paint company, and his colleague Purushotham, 33, were arrested based on a tip-off from Akshay’s roommate Raghavendra.

According to the police, Rashmi was married to Manjunath, a manager with a transport company, and the couple lived with Lakshmamma, 55.

Rashmi was allegedly unhappy that Lakshmamma used to control the finances of the house and also because she was a hindrance to her affair with Akshay, who was the tenant.

According to the police, Rashmi hatched a plan to eliminate Lakshmamma with the help of Akshay and his friend. As per the plan, Rashmi, on October 5, sedated Laskhmamma and later, the trio strangled her to death before announcing that Lakshmamma died due to cardiac arrest. She even convinced an unsuspecting Manjunath about her death and the body was cremated, said the police.

The murder came to light when Raghavendra, the roommate of Akshay, accessed the chat history of Rashmi and Akshay by chance and informed Manjunath and the police.

The police picked up Rashmi and Akshay and later Purushotham, who confessed to the crime.

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

