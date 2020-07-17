Woman who recovered from COVID-19 found dead in hospital bathroom

A 60-year-old woman, who had recovered from COVID-19, reportedly committed suicide at K.C. General Hospital early Friday morning. She was being treated for the virus, and was all set to be discharged on Friday, but inexplicably she decided to end her life, said sources in the hospital. Her body was discovered in the hospital bathroom.

The woman had been admitted to the hospital with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) on July 1 and tested positive for COVID-19 on July 3. “Initially she was in a bad state and was given respiratory aid. But despite having multiple co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension, she fought back and recovered,” said Dr. B.R. Venkateshaiah, medical superintendent, K.C. General Hospital.

She is the fourth person, who had contracted COVID-19, to commit suicide and the second in K.C. General Hospital itself. “We held a review meeting to analyse why patients are taking this drastic step. Both women who ended lives in the hospital did so after the treatment when they were about to be discharged. We have an in-house psychiatrist who counsels all COVID-19 patients regularly. The victim was also counselled and evaluated and found to have no serious issues. We shall consult NIMHANS as well,” Dr. Venkateshaiah said.

On the advice of psychiatrists, the hospital has installed two television sets in the COVID-19 ward, but has banned news. We usually show popular films and COVID-19 awareness programmes, said a source.

Both suicides occurred in the bathroom. “We shall also take adequate administrative measures as well to prevent this from happening again,” Dr. Venkateshaiah added.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)