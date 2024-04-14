Woman who confessed to killing her two children on Ugadi found dead in Bengaluru prison

April 14, 2024 01:09 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - Bengaluru

A woman who surrendered to the police and confessed that she had killed her two young children on Ugadi, was found dead in the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison complex on Friday.

According to the police, Gangadevi, 28, was found in the toilet of the women’s jail at around 11.45 a.m. She was immediately rushed to the prison hospital, where she was declared “brought dead”.

A tragic tale

Gangadevi hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was married to Naresh, who worked as a contract pourakarmika in the city. The couple had two children.

The police said that in March, Gangadevi discovered that Naresh had been sexually abusing their seven-year-old daughter. She lodged a complaint and the Jalahalli police arrested Naresh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 on March 21.

An investigation and the statement of the child had confirmed sexual abuse, a senior police official said.

Gangadevi did not have a steady job and was reportedly depressed, said the police. On Ugadi night on April 9, she allegedly smothered her children, Gowtham, 9, and the seven-year-old daughter, while they were asleep and called the police control room and gave herself up.

She was sent to the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison complex on April 10, the same prison where Naresh has also been lodged in the POCSO case.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help)

