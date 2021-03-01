Woman walking on footpath mowed down by goods vehicle

Bengaluru

01 March 2021 01:08 IST

A 50-year-old schoolteacher who was walking on a pavement was mowed down by a goods vehicle that jumped onto the footpath near Nagarbhavi Circle on Sunday morning.

The deceased, Vidya Manjunath, was a resident of Nagarbhavi village and worked at a private school in Summanahalli, said the police. She was walking to a grocery shop when the accident occurred.

“The other pedestrians were able to jump to safety, but Vidya came under the wheels of the vehicle,” said a police officer, adding that a crane was called to remove the vehicle.

Advertising

Advertising

Efforts are on to track down the driver who abandoned the vehicle and fled soon after the accident.

“He was driving in a rash and negligent manner. We suspect that he may have been driving under the influence of alcohol,” the officer added.