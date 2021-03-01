Bengaluru

Woman walking on footpath mowed down by goods vehicle

A 50-year-old schoolteacher who was walking on a pavement was mowed down by a goods vehicle that jumped onto the footpath near Nagarbhavi Circle on Sunday morning.

The deceased, Vidya Manjunath, was a resident of Nagarbhavi village and worked at a private school in Summanahalli, said the police. She was walking to a grocery shop when the accident occurred.

“The other pedestrians were able to jump to safety, but Vidya came under the wheels of the vehicle,” said a police officer, adding that a crane was called to remove the vehicle.

Efforts are on to track down the driver who abandoned the vehicle and fled soon after the accident.

“He was driving in a rash and negligent manner. We suspect that he may have been driving under the influence of alcohol,” the officer added.


