Woman walking home from bank robbed of ₹2 lakh

Published - July 12, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A woman who had only some minutes earlier withdrawn money from a bank and was walking to her home was waylaid and robbed of ₹2 lakh by a gang in Amruthahalli on Thursday afternoon.

After coming out of Canara Bank, Shruti, a resident of Bhuvaneshwarinagar, Amruthahalli, was stopped by two bike-borne youths. They snatched her bag, which had the cash, cut it open with a knife, took the money, threw the bag, and fled from the scene.

Police suspect that the robbers were keeping a watch on the woman before attacking her. Officials are analysing footage from CCTV cameras in and around the bank to get leads on the case.

