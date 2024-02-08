GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman, two others arrested for killing truck driver in Bengaluru

Investigations reveal the deceased Srinivasa had an illicit affair with Nagendra’s wife and later started harassing and blackmailing her seeking sexual favours

February 08, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Madanayakanahalli police cracked the case of the murder of a 30-year-old truck driver in record time and arrested three people, including a 26-year-old woman who allegedly trapped the victim over phone.

The police on February 2 found the body of Srinivasa K.T. in front of the APMC market in Dasanapura in a pool of blood, indicating that he was tortured and beaten to death. The police took up the investigations and the call record details led to the arrest of Rabiya, 26, from Neelasandra, who was the last person to call Srinivasa.

Based on her information, the police arrested her husband Khaisar Pasha, 30, a habitual offender, and his friend Nagendra Kumar, 26, from Gauribidanur.

Investigations revealed that the deceased Srinivasa had an illicit affair with Nagendra’s wife and later started harassing and blackmailing her seeking sexual favours. Unable to bear the harassment, she told her husband Nagendra about the affair. Enraged, Nagendra took the help of his friend Khaisar Pasha and decided to trap Srinivasa. They roped in Rabiya to call him for a date posing as another woman.

As per the discussion, Srinivasa came outside the APMC market and was waiting for Deepa. Meanwhile, the duo as per the plan had stolen an autorickshaw from High Grounds police station limits. They confronted Srinivasa on the fateful night and abducted him and later tortured and assaulted Srinivasa before stabbing him to death

Initially, Rabiya tried to mislead the police investigation feigning ignorance about her involvement, but when the police confronted her with documentary evidence of calling Srinivasa 25 times and CCTV camera footage recovered from in and around, she confessed to the crime, Muralidhara M.K., Inspector who lead the investigation, said.

The police also booked Nagendra’s wife as the accused in the case since she knew about the plot and did not inform the police.

