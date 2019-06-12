Woman, two children found dead

A woman allegedly poisoned her two children before ending her life in her house at Manorayanapalya, Hebbal, on Monday.

The deceased are Pushpavathy, 30; her son Jeevan, 8; and her five-month-old daughter. According to the police, the incident occurred after Pushpavathy’s husband, Nagraj, a cab driver, left for work in the morning. When he returned at 10 p.m., he found the door locked from inside and there was no response.

After repeated attempts, he, along with neighbours, broke open the door to find Pushpavathy and the children dead.

Nagraj told the police that he married Pushpavathy 10 years ago despite opposition from her family. She had not visited her parents’ house since.

The Hebbal police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating to ascertain the cause of death.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.)