Woman, two children arrested for killing elderly couple over property

December 14, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Sulibele police cracked the recent double murder of an elderly couple and arrested their daughter-in-law and her two children on the charge of killing them over a property dispute.

The police said that the accused, Bhagyamma, was upset that her in-laws refused to sell part of a land to bail out her husband and their son, Narasimhamurthy, from a financial problem.

Enraged by this, Bhagyamma roped in her daughter Varsha, 18, an engineering student, and her 14-year-old son to execute the plan and eliminate the couple, said the police.

According to the police, as per the plan, Varsha overpowered and pinned down the elderly couple, while Bhagyamma attacked them with an iron rod, killing them on the spot on Saturday.

The son, a class IX student, stood guard outside the house. After killing the couple, the accused returned home and informed Narasimhamurthy about it .

The daughter of the murdered couple had filed a complaint and based on her suspicions, the police zeroed in on Narasimhamurthy and his wife.

A detailed questioning led them to confess to the crime. Narasimhamurthy has also been booked for abetting the murder.

While the couple and the daughter has been taken into custody for further investigation, the boy has been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and remanded in the State Home for the Boys.

