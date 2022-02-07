Woman stripped, assaulted by neighbour

In the melee, victim’s gold chain of ₹1.2 lakh goes missing

A 46-year-old woman was allegedly stripped, assaulted, and robbed by her neighbour over a trivial row in Bellandur on Friday. The victim also alleged that the police refused to file a complaint and assaulted her son who was trying to record their inaction on his mobile phone.

Bruised and battered, she approached City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Saturday and filed a petition seeking action against the accused.

The victim had gone to visit her ailing mother in her neighbourhood and started cleaning the house from outside. This irked the neighbour, Ramu Munivenkatappa. According to the victim, without any provocation, he attacked her, stripped and started thrashing her. Soon, his son joined in and both assaulted the victim until she passed out in front of the house, the victim said. In the melee, her gold chain worth ₹1.2 lakh went missing.

Meanwhile, her son found her mother lying unconscious and sprinkled water to wake her up. Thereafter, the Hoysala patrolling vehicle reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

The victim and her son were later sent to the station in an autorickshaw to report the matter. But, as soon as they reached the station, the police abused them and refused to take the complaint. The police misbehaved and asked her to get out of the station, the victim alleged.

The son, identified as Goutham, started recording the act, when the police dragged him inside the station and thrashed him until he deleted the video, he alleged. She went to the jurisdictional DCP office, but the officer was not present and the office staff asked her to come the next day.

Humiliated and shocked, the victim returned and with the help of a Good Samaritan. She filed a complaint with the Commissioner and it was forwarded to the DCP office . On Monday, they said the staff of the DCP asked her to go and meet the police personnel at Bellandur police station.