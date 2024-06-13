GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman strangles three-year-old daughter and later surrenders to police in Bengaluru

Published - June 13, 2024 10:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 34-year-old woman allegedly strangled her three-year-old daughter at her house in South Bengaluru’s Subramanyapura on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ramya, is the wife of Venkatesh, a software engineer presently working in Norway. The couple hail from Tamil Nadu. They had twin daughters and had been staying in a flat at Manjunatha Nagar for the last 10 years.

According to the police, Ramya was allegedly depressed that one of her daughters was reportedly autistic, and she quit her IT job to take care of the child. The child stayed at home even as her twin sister went to pre-school.

A probe revealed that at around 12.30 p.m., Ramya allegedly used a veil to strangle the child, and later called her brother-in-law to inform about the murder. She even took the child to a nearby private hospital, where a doctor confirmed she was dead, said the police.

By the time Ramya’s brother-in-law reached her home, she went to the police station and surrendered. She reportedly told the police that she feared for her daughter’s future and killed her.

The Subramanyapura police have registered a case of murder and arrested Ramya.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.