Woman stops armed chain-snatcher

Bengaluru

25 July 2021 01:39 IST

A 28-year-old woman caught an armed chain-snatcher by surprise when she fought back. The incident took place at Koira village on the outskirts of Bengaluru city on Friday.

“The woman, Navitha Devraj, was standing outside her house after seeing off her husband to work. A few minutes later, the snatcher, armed with a knife, approached her and grabbed her gold chain weighing 64 grams,” said a police officer. Though he attacked her all of a sudden, Navitha held on to her chain and grabbed the knife with her free hand to stop him from attacking her. “The unidentified accused was able to break a portion of the chain, weighing 24 grams, and escaped, leaving the knife behind,” the officer said.

Neighbours came to Navitha’s aid, but by then the attacker had escaped. The Vishwanathapura police have taken up a case and are investigating, but have yet to identify the accused as he had used a handkerchief to cover his face.