Woman stabbed to death

A 35-year old woman was stabbed to death at Brookefield on Sunday around 10 a.m. According to the police, the victim, Aleema Bibi, worked as a domestic help and lived with her family at Kundalahalli.
“The victim was walking to a house where she worked at Brookefield when the accused, identified as Rafiqh, confronted her and demanded that she give him the money he owed her. When she refused, he pulled out a knife and stabbed her in the neck. It was a premeditated attack,” said a police officer.
Passers-by, who witnessed the incident, tried to help her but she died on the spot. “Rafiqh used to sell saris and Aleema had bought a few saris from him, but had yet to pay him. She had also taken a loan from him,” the officer added. The police have launched a search for Rafiqh, who hails from West Bengal.
