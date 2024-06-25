ADVERTISEMENT

Woman stabbed to death by male friend, who later attempts to die by suicide in Karnataka

Published - June 25, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Monday allegedly by her male friend at a house in Hosakote, who later tried to die by suicide on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Hemavathy, a native of Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, she was working as an attendant at a fuel station and was living in a rented house in Hosakote for the past four months. The accused, Venu, said to be her male friend, used to visit her frequently.

On Monday, he visited the house and had a heated argument with Hemavathy over a trivial row and stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing from the spot, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The murder came to light when neighbours noticed Hemavathy lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. The Hosakote police rushed to the spot and shifted the body.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Meanwhile, Venu attempted to die by suicide by consuming poison after reaching his hometown Chintamani. Passers-by found him unconscious and shifted him to the Chickballapur district hospital where he is being treated. The police have registered a case of murder and waiting for Venu’s recovery to ascertain the cause of murder.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US