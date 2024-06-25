Woman stabbed to death by male friend, who later attempts to die by suicide in Karnataka

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Monday allegedly by her male friend at a house in Hosakote, who later tried to die by suicide on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Hemavathy, a native of Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, she was working as an attendant at a fuel station and was living in a rented house in Hosakote for the past four months. The accused, Venu, said to be her male friend, used to visit her frequently.

On Monday, he visited the house and had a heated argument with Hemavathy over a trivial row and stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing from the spot, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The murder came to light when neighbours noticed Hemavathy lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. The Hosakote police rushed to the spot and shifted the body.

Meanwhile, Venu attempted to die by suicide by consuming poison after reaching his hometown Chintamani. Passers-by found him unconscious and shifted him to the Chickballapur district hospital where he is being treated. The police have registered a case of murder and waiting for Venu’s recovery to ascertain the cause of murder.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.