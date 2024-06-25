GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman stabbed to death by male friend, who later attempts to die by suicide in Karnataka

Published - June 25, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman was stabbed to death on Monday allegedly by her male friend at a house in Hosakote, who later tried to die by suicide on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Hemavathy, a native of Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, she was working as an attendant at a fuel station and was living in a rented house in Hosakote for the past four months. The accused, Venu, said to be her male friend, used to visit her frequently.

On Monday, he visited the house and had a heated argument with Hemavathy over a trivial row and stabbed her repeatedly before fleeing from the spot, said the police.

The murder came to light when neighbours noticed Hemavathy lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. The Hosakote police rushed to the spot and shifted the body.

Meanwhile, Venu attempted to die by suicide by consuming poison after reaching his hometown Chintamani. Passers-by found him unconscious and shifted him to the Chickballapur district hospital where he is being treated. The police have registered a case of murder and waiting for Venu’s recovery to ascertain the cause of murder.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.