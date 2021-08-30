Woman stabbed to death by colleague

Police say she had rejected his marriage proposal

A 23-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her colleague while she was on her way to work on Doddabele Road in Kengeri on August 30 morning.

After stabbing Anitha, 23, the accused, Venkatesh, 27, with the help of her colleagues, took her to a hospital where doctors declared her dead.

According to the police, both the deceased and the accused were employed in an FMCG firm and staying in accomodation provided by the company, along with other employees.

Anitha and Venkatesh are from Andhra Pradesh and were working for the FMCG firm since two years.

Inquiries revealed that Venkatesh had proposed marriage to Anitha, but she had refused as her parents did not approve of the relationship.

Anitha reportedly told him that she had been married to her relative while she was a minor.

On August 30, Venkatesh is believed to have tried to persuade Anitha to accept his proposal, but failed to convince her. This led to an argument during which he pulled out a knife and slashed Anitha’s neck. Later, with the help of his colleagues, he took the profusely bleeding Anitha to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Also Read MP writes to CM seeking curbs on fan pages of IAS, IPS officers

The accused had purchased the knife from a nearby shop, which indicated that it was a planned crime, a police officer said.

Kengeri police have taken the accused into custody and recovered the knife from the scene of the crime.