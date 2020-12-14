Woman, son caught; gold, cash recovered

A tip-off from an informant to a police officer doing his rounds helped the police solve a ₹1.31-crore theft that had taken place in a house belonging to a relative of Bollywood actor Boman Irani. “The owner of the house was not aware that the items had been stolen until we inquired with the family,” said a senior police officer.

On December 2, when D. Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Of Police was on patrol duty, he received a tip-off that a youth was trying to sell gold biscuits at a jewellery store on Nagavarapalya main road. Mr. Kumar, who was in the vicinity, rushed to the store and caught Michael Vincent, 20, of K.G. Halli. He recovered two gold biscuits worth ₹10 lakh from him. He told the police that he had got the gold from his mother who asked him to pawn it.

A team detained the mother, Mary Alice, at her house. She allegedly confessed that she had stolen the items from an apartment in Embassy Crown on Aga Ali Abbas Road where she was working as a domestic help. “We took her to the house of Khursheed Irani where he found that seven gold biscuits, in all weighing 700 gm, ₹85 lakh in cash, and $15,000 had been stolen,” said a police officer.

He added that Michael is a PU drop-out working in an animation firm as a graphic designer. “He was heavily in debt because of his drinking and gambling problem and forced his mother to steal from her employer,” said the police officer. She started stealing valuables from April to November and allegedly gave it to Michael who would pawn them to pay off his loans.