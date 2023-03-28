Woman smuggling drugs used children to avoid scrutiny by police

March 28, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kalasipalya police arrested a 29-year-old woman carrying 26 kilograms of marijuana (cannabis) packed in three travel bags.

The accused person, Nagma, is a resident of J.J. Nagar. She was arrested while waiting at the Corporation Circle bus stop allegedly to deliver the consignment to her customers.

The police noticed that Nagma was nervous. On checking her bags, they found the drugs worth ₹13 lakh.

Inquiries revealed that Nagma’s husband Syed Asghar was arrested by J.J. Nagar police a month ago on a similar charge. During a meeting with her husband in jail, he allegedly gave her guidance about the drug trade.

As per instructions from her husband, Nagma sourced drugs from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. She went with her minor children to collect the consignment. Police learnt that she stayed in a lodge for a day, packed drugs in three travel bags and took a bus to reach Bengaluru. She allegedly took her children along to avoid scrutiny by the police, police said .

Nagma has been booked under NDPS Act and remanded to judicial custody while efforts are on to track down her source in Visakhapatnam.

