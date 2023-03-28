ADVERTISEMENT

Woman smuggling drugs used children to avoid scrutiny by police

March 28, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Inquiries revealed that her husband was arrested by Bengaluru police on a similar charge. During a meeting with her husband in jail, he allegedly gave her guidance about the drug trade

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of marijuana plants. As per instructions from her husband, the accused allegedly sourced drugs from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. 

Kalasipalya police arrested a 29-year-old woman carrying 26 kilograms of marijuana (cannabis) packed in three travel bags. 

The accused person, Nagma, is a resident of J.J. Nagar. She was arrested while waiting at the Corporation Circle bus stop allegedly to deliver the consignment to her customers.

The police noticed that Nagma was nervous. On checking her bags, they found the drugs worth ₹13 lakh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiries revealed that Nagma’s husband Syed Asghar was arrested by J.J. Nagar police a month ago on a similar charge. During a meeting with her husband in jail, he allegedly gave her guidance about the drug trade. 

As per instructions from her husband, Nagma sourced drugs from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. She went with her minor children to collect the consignment. Police learnt that she stayed in a lodge for a day, packed drugs in three travel bags and took a bus to reach Bengaluru. She allegedly took her children along to avoid scrutiny by the police, police said .

Nagma has been booked under NDPS Act and remanded to judicial custody while efforts are on to track down her source in Visakhapatnam.

eom.../

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US