Woman shot at outside her PG accommodation

25 February 2020 22:41 IST

Police say the accused is known to her and is on the run

A 25-year-old woman working in NIMHANS was allegedly shot at by her male friend with a country-made pistol outside her paying guest accommodation in Marathahalli on Tuesday evening. The woman is undergoing treatment in a private hospital while the accused is on the run.

The injured woman, Subhashree Priyadarshini, is a resident of a PG accommodation in Manjunath Layout in Munnekolala, and is a native of Odisha.

M.N. Anucheth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said that the incident occurred around 6 p.m. The accused shot at her once with a country-made 7.65 mm pistol and fled when she collapsed on the roadside, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The accused is known to the victim. As he is at large, for the investigation purposes, we are not revealing his name. We have some vital clues on the accused. Two special teams have been formed to nab him at the earliest,” Anucheth said.

Priyadarshini came to the city two years ago. Her family is in Odisha. They have been alerted about the incident, an investigating officer said.

A case of attempt to murder and the Arms Act has been taken by the Marathahalli police.