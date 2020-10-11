Woman set on fire for dowry; police search for husband

A 20-year-old newly married woman sustained severe burns after her husband allegedly set her on fire in her house at T.C. Palya in Ramamurthynagar on Friday. The victim, Chandini Devi, has been admitted to Victoria Hospital, where her condition is said to be critical, said the police.

“The victim told the police that she was being harassed by her husband, Suraj Singh, for dowry. He wanted her to bring money from her parents’ house,” said a police officer.

Chandni married Suraj, who runs a paan beeda shop in the city, a year ago. Ever since then, he has been harassing her and demanding dowry. After a fight on Friday Suraj allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire. The victim cried out for help alerting residents in the area, following which Suraj along with his mother fled the house.

Neighbours rushed the young woman to a hospital in the area from where she was shifted to Victoria Hospital for treatment. “We are on the lookout for Suraj and his mother,” the officer added.