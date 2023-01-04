Woman says she was strip-searched at Bengaluru airport; authorities tight-lipped

January 04, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

A woman alleged on social media that she was asked to remove her shirt during a security check at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The authorities at the airport said they cannot take any action on the matter as it lay with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“I was asked to remove my shirt at the Bengaluru Airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why you need a woman to strip?” the woman passenger tweeted on Tuesday.

After tweeting, she de-activated her account.

The airport authorities distanced themselves from the episode.

“We have nothing to say as it's got to do with the CISF,” a communication team member of the airport told PTI.

The CISF was not available to comment on the issue despite repeated calls.