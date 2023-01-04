HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman says she was strip-searched at Bengaluru airport; authorities tight-lipped

It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole, the woman tweeted

January 04, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

PTI
The airport authorities distanced themselves from the episode. Image for representation purpose only. File

The airport authorities distanced themselves from the episode. Image for representation purpose only. File | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

A woman alleged on social media that she was asked to remove her shirt during a security check at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

The authorities at the airport said they cannot take any action on the matter as it lay with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

“I was asked to remove my shirt at the Bengaluru Airport during security check. It was really humiliating to stand there at the security checkpoint wearing just a camisole and getting the kind of attention you’d never want as a woman. @BLRAirport Why you need a woman to strip?” the woman passenger tweeted on Tuesday.

After tweeting, she de-activated her account.

The airport authorities distanced themselves from the episode.

“We have nothing to say as it's got to do with the CISF,” a communication team member of the airport told PTI.

The CISF was not available to comment on the issue despite repeated calls.

Related Topics

Bangalore / Karnataka

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.