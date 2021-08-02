Woman robbed of ₹8 lakh

Bengaluru

02 August 2021 00:57 IST

The police are on the hunt for an unidentified man who diverted the attention of a woman and stole ₹8 lakh cash which she had withdrawn from her bank account to pay contractors on Thursday.

Along with the cash, the accused also took away a pair of diamond ear studs worth ₹80,000, which the victim had kept in the bag.

The police suspect that the accused followed the car of Sunita Venkatesh from the bank on a bike and ensured that the tyre was punctured. The biker signalled to her driver that the back tyre was deflated.

Ms. Venkatesh asked the driver to get the wheel replaced by a mechanic from a garage near Banashankari metro station. While the mechanic and the driver were replacing the tyre, the biker approached Ms. Venkatesh, asked her to get down from the car, diverted her attention, and escaped with the cash bag.

The bag also contained a cheque book, bank locker key, and copies of documents. The police are analysing CCTV footage to identify the accused.