Woman reported missing was murdered in property dispute, 2 arrested

Bengaluru

28 November 2021 02:52 IST

The Subramanya Nagar police have cracked a murder case and arrested a realtor and his associate for allegedly killing a 47-year-old woman who was reported missing nearly eight months ago. According to the police, she was killed over a piece of property she owned.

The arrested have been identified as Noor Ahemed, the realtor, and his associate Sathyanarayana from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh. The probe is ongoing and more arrests are likely.

The victim, Seetha Achar, went missing under mysterious circumstances on March 26. Her brother Venkatesh Achar, a temple priest, filed the missing person’s complaint.

Advertising

Advertising

At the time, the police thought it was a straightforward case, but deeper into the investigation they realised that it was not as cut and dried as it seemed.

According to police sources, they learned that the accused had roped in a relative of Seetha’s to take her shopping and killed her by giving her a cyanide pill when she complained of a headache and asked for a painkiller while travelling in a car.

Ahmed and Sathyanarayana dumped the body in a canal in Hosapete to destroy the evidence. According to the police, Seetha was residing in Rajajinagar alone after husband passed away. She was one of four siblings who shared four acres of ancestral property. The family wanted to sell the property, but she was opposed to it.

Police suspect the involvement of a family member, and investigations are on. “A few more accused are involved in the murder. They had paid ₹4.5 lakh cash as supari to kill Seetha. We are gathering more details about the suspects,” said a police official.