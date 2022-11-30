Woman raped on school bus by driver

November 30, 2022 11:58 pm | Updated December 01, 2022 12:12 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Chandra Layout police have arrested a 40-year-old bus driver of a private school on the charge of raping a 32-year-old staffer of another school on the pretext of dropping her home on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused has been identified as Shiva Kumar, while the victim is a single parent working at a private school and living with her three children.

According to the police, the victim was waiting for a bus at Nayandanalli junction around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday when the accused, who was going home alone in the bus, offered to drop her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused took the bus to Nagarabhavi service road and raped her. The victim informed this incident to her son and took a picture of the bus on her phone. Later, the victim’s son found the bus and the driver and assaulted the driver.

Passers-by, noticing the commotion, informed the police, who rushed to the spot and brought the duo to the station.

The police, after questioning them, came to know about the incident and arrested the accused. The accused has been charged with rape, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, grievous hurt, and assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US