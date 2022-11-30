Woman raped on school bus by driver

November 30, 2022 11:58 pm | Updated December 01, 2022 12:12 am IST - Bengaluru

The Chandra Layout police have arrested a 40-year-old bus driver of a private school on the charge of raping a 32-year-old staffer of another school on the pretext of dropping her home on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Shiva Kumar, while the victim is a single parent working at a private school and living with her three children.

According to the police, the victim was waiting for a bus at Nayandanalli junction around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday when the accused, who was going home alone in the bus, offered to drop her.

The accused took the bus to Nagarabhavi service road and raped her. The victim informed this incident to her son and took a picture of the bus on her phone. Later, the victim’s son found the bus and the driver and assaulted the driver.

Passers-by, noticing the commotion, informed the police, who rushed to the spot and brought the duo to the station.

The police, after questioning them, came to know about the incident and arrested the accused. The accused has been charged with rape, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, grievous hurt, and assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.