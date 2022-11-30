  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Tunisia upsets France 1-0 but misses round of 16; Australia through with 1-0 win over Denmark

Woman raped on school bus by driver

November 30, 2022 11:58 pm | Updated December 01, 2022 12:12 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Chandra Layout police have arrested a 40-year-old bus driver of a private school on the charge of raping a 32-year-old staffer of another school on the pretext of dropping her home on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Shiva Kumar, while the victim is a single parent working at a private school and living with her three children.

According to the police, the victim was waiting for a bus at Nayandanalli junction around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday when the accused, who was going home alone in the bus, offered to drop her.

The accused took the bus to Nagarabhavi service road and raped her. The victim informed this incident to her son and took a picture of the bus on her phone. Later, the victim’s son found the bus and the driver and assaulted the driver.

Passers-by, noticing the commotion, informed the police, who rushed to the spot and brought the duo to the station.

The police, after questioning them, came to know about the incident and arrested the accused. The accused has been charged with rape, attempt to murder, criminal intimidation, grievous hurt, and assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

Related Topics

Bangalore / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.