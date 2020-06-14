Woman raped by man she met on social media

A 46-year-old beautician was raped allegedly by a man she met on social media, who offered to help her set up a salon near his apartment in Kengeri. Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the Kumbalagodu police have taken up a case against the accused, Madhukeshwar K.C., charging him under rape, robbery, and criminal intimidation.

“The woman lives with her son, and was actively participating in relief work for migrant labourers. She was looking to start her own business,” said a police officer.

The accused, Madhukeshwar, who claimed to be a bank employee, was her friend on Facebook. In her statement, the woman said that he offered to help her set up the salon and invited her to his neighbourhood to show her around. “On June 7, Madhukeshwar showed her a place for the salon and then invited her to his house saying he wanted to introduce her to his mother,” said the police officer. Once inside the apartment, he allegedly assaulted her and stole her gold jewellery. The woman returned home in shock and narrated the incident to her friends who advised her to approach the police, which she did on June 12. “We are now on the lookout for Madhukeshwar who is on the run,” said the police.