Woman PSI files sexual harassment complaint against caller

The Vidyaranyapura police are on a massive manhunt for a man after a 58-year-old woman police sub-inspector filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him.

The accused had sent 26 objectionable pictures to the victim’s mobile phone apart from harassing her with calls when she objected and warned him of taking action, the police said.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, the police registered an FIR against the accused on Thursday charging him under outraging the modesty of women and under various sections of the IT Act.

The accused told the woman PSI that he got her number from one of the home guards working in the same police station and claimed that he had many private pictures and videos of the victim. He threatened that he would upload them if she did not cooperate with him, the police said.

The accused also demanded ₹1 lakh from the victim.

Unable to bear the harassment, the victim filed a complaint the next day.