Woman posing as doctor robs valuables from patients

January 16, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Ashoknagar police are on the lookout for a 35-year-old woman who, posing as a doctor, robbed valuables from women patients of St. Philomena’s hospital on Saturday.

The accused came to see 72-year-old G. Sarasa and asked her son to go out since she had to check on her. While her son Ramesh Kumar J. was waiting outside the room, she removed the gold ring and gold chain weighing 46 grams, came out and asked Mr. Ramesh not to disturb the patient for 45 minutes.

The cheating came to light when a staff nurse came to draw blood sample for tests and upon questioning, she told Mr. Ramesh that the woman was not a doctor in the hospital. Suspecting something fishy, Mr. Ramesh went to check on his mother to see that the gold ring missing and the gold chain replaced with an artificial chain.

In his complaint, Mr. Ramesh said that the accused had stolen gold valuables from another patient identified as Komal N., 58, using similar modus operandi and asked her son Raju not to disturb her for 45 minutes.

Mr. Ramesh in his complaint alleged negligence and security lapse on part of the hospital administration leading to such thefts at the hospital.

The police are now analysing the CCTV footage to identify the accused and track her down.