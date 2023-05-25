ADVERTISEMENT

Woman police station sub-inspector, assistants arrested for bribe in dowry case

May 25, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sub-inspector Savitha Kanamadi, constable Shobha Talwar, and Somashekhar, writer of the women’s police station, East division, have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act

The Hindu Bureau

Lokayukta caught three police personnel taking a bribe of ₹5,000 in connection with a dowry harassment case, in Bengaluru.

Lokayukta police arrested a sub-inspector, along with two of her assistants, of a women’s police station in Bengaluru for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000 in connection with a dowry harassment case.

Sub-inspector Savitha Kanamadi, constable Shobha Talwar, and Somashekhar, writer of the women’s police station, East division, have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act.

Another accused, head constable Girish, has also been booked, but he was not present when the bribe was taken by his colleagues.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Anand Kumar of Kadugodi had approached the accused police personnel to get anticipatory bail for his brother, who had been booked in a dowry harassment case. The accused police personnel allegedly demanded ₹20,000 from Anand Kumar.

The accused police personnel had taken ₹10,000 from Anand Kumar as advance on May 23.

Unable to pay the rest of the money, Anand Kumar approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, Inspector Shankarappa caught Savitha Kanamadi, Shobha Talwar and Somashekhar red-handed. Efforts are on to secure the arrest of Girish.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US