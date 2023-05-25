HamberMenu
Woman police station sub-inspector, assistants arrested for bribe in dowry case

Sub-inspector Savitha Kanamadi, constable Shobha Talwar, and Somashekhar, writer of the women’s police station, East division, have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act

May 25, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Lokayukta caught three police personnel taking a bribe of ₹5,000 in connection with a dowry harassment case, in Bengaluru.

Lokayukta caught three police personnel taking a bribe of ₹5,000 in connection with a dowry harassment case, in Bengaluru.

Lokayukta police arrested a sub-inspector, along with two of her assistants, of a women’s police station in Bengaluru for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹5,000 in connection with a dowry harassment case.

Sub-inspector Savitha Kanamadi, constable Shobha Talwar, and Somashekhar, writer of the women’s police station, East division, have been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act.

Another accused, head constable Girish, has also been booked, but he was not present when the bribe was taken by his colleagues.

Anand Kumar of Kadugodi had approached the accused police personnel to get anticipatory bail for his brother, who had been booked in a dowry harassment case. The accused police personnel allegedly demanded ₹20,000 from Anand Kumar.

The accused police personnel had taken ₹10,000 from Anand Kumar as advance on May 23.

Unable to pay the rest of the money, Anand Kumar approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint. Based on the complaint, Inspector Shankarappa caught Savitha Kanamadi, Shobha Talwar and Somashekhar red-handed. Efforts are on to secure the arrest of Girish.

