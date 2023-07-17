Pedestrian killed

July 17, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 60- year- old woman pedestrian was killed after a garbage truck knocked her down near the Police Corner Junction on Nrupathunga Road on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Muniyamma Narayanappa, a resident of Kodugehalli who was crossing the road when the truck ran over her legs.

Traffic constable Yogesh C.S., who was on duty, reached the spot and shifted her to St. Martha’s Hospital, where she succumbed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Halasuru Gate traffic police arrested the driver, Shivakumar M.S., 30, charging him with death due to negligence for further investigations.

The police subjected the driver to a medical examination to ascertain if he was inebriated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.