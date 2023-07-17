ADVERTISEMENT

Pedestrian killed

July 17, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 60- year- old woman pedestrian was killed after a garbage truck knocked her down near the Police Corner Junction on Nrupathunga Road on Monday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Muniyamma Narayanappa, a resident of Kodugehalli who was crossing the road when the truck ran over her legs.

Traffic constable Yogesh C.S., who was on duty, reached the spot and shifted her to St. Martha’s Hospital, where she succumbed.

The Halasuru Gate traffic police arrested the driver, Shivakumar M.S., 30, charging him with death due to negligence for further investigations.

The police subjected the driver to a medical examination to ascertain if he was inebriated.

