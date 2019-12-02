Woman orders cake online, loses ₹71,500 to fraudster

Ordering a cake online has cost a 37-year-old woman ₹71,500.

Radha Prakash, an employee with a PSU in Bengaluru, told the Cubbon Park police, with whom she registered a complaint, that she had ordered the cake online from a shop on Lavelle Road on Friday afternoon.

Soon after, a man claiming to be an employee called her back to confirm the order and allegedly offered to help her with the online transaction. In the process, he managed to get all her details such as bank account number, one-time password (OTP), etc. Within minutes after she put down the phone, Radha received a transaction alert on her mobile phone stating that ₹71,500 has been debited from her account. She tried to call the shop but got no response.

Almost every day the police receive complaints of such online frauds. “In almost all the cases, the fraudsters are able to get the victims to give them their bank and card details and the OTP that the bank sends them. We urge people not to share the OTPs with anyone, including people who claim to be from a bank,” said a senior police official.

The Cubbon Park police have taken up a case under various sections of the I-T Act and are investigating.