ADVERTISEMENT

Woman offers job of driver to employee of online marketing company and makes away with ₹19,000

August 13, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A woman offered a driver’s job to a 23-year-old employee of an online marketing company and made away with ₹19,000.

The victim, Bharath Rajanna from Jala hobli, filed a complaint with the Bagalur police on Saturday stating that he received a message from a woman offering him the job of a driver with a salary of ₹40,000 per month.

Bharath contacted her and the accused, who identified herself as Sneha, confirmed the offer and asked him to deposit ₹19,000 for security reasons which, according to her, was refundable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bharath borrowed the money from his friends and after he transferred the money, the accused promised to send him the work details, but a few hours later went incommunicado.

The Bagalur police are trying to track down the accused through her contact number.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US