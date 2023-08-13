Woman offers job of driver to employee of online marketing company and makes away with ₹19,000

August 13, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

A woman offered a driver’s job to a 23-year-old employee of an online marketing company and made away with ₹19,000.

The victim, Bharath Rajanna from Jala hobli, filed a complaint with the Bagalur police on Saturday stating that he received a message from a woman offering him the job of a driver with a salary of ₹40,000 per month.

Bharath contacted her and the accused, who identified herself as Sneha, confirmed the offer and asked him to deposit ₹19,000 for security reasons which, according to her, was refundable.

Bharath borrowed the money from his friends and after he transferred the money, the accused promised to send him the work details, but a few hours later went incommunicado.

The Bagalur police are trying to track down the accused through her contact number.

