HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman offers job of driver to employee of online marketing company and makes away with ₹19,000

August 13, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A woman offered a driver’s job to a 23-year-old employee of an online marketing company and made away with ₹19,000.

The victim, Bharath Rajanna from Jala hobli, filed a complaint with the Bagalur police on Saturday stating that he received a message from a woman offering him the job of a driver with a salary of ₹40,000 per month.

Bharath contacted her and the accused, who identified herself as Sneha, confirmed the offer and asked him to deposit ₹19,000 for security reasons which, according to her, was refundable.

Bharath borrowed the money from his friends and after he transferred the money, the accused promised to send him the work details, but a few hours later went incommunicado.

The Bagalur police are trying to track down the accused through her contact number.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.